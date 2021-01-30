Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

NYSE NR opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $217.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.91.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 45,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

