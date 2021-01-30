NewFocus Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after buying an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,574,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 221,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,587,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.64. 1,775,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

