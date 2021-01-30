NewFocus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,019. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

