NewFocus Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 769,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,088,000 after buying an additional 554,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.83. 14,692,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,927,797. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.03. The company has a market cap of $686.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

