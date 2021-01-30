NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.77.

NOC stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.61. 1,659,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,665. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

