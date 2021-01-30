NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,524. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52.

