NewFocus Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,148,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.51. 2,685,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

