NewFocus Financial Group LLC Buys 662 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cummins by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 123,411 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI traded down $7.78 on Friday, hitting $234.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.57 and its 200 day moving average is $217.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

