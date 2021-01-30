New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 208,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 54.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $767,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,398 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $195.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

