New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 154,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,051,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,701,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $324.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.30. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $361.47.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

