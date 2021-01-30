New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $178.99 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.48 and a 200 day moving average of $197.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

