New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.81 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

