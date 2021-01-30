New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.08 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

