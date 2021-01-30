New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

