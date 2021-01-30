New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Position Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 629,741 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 581,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 433,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 320,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

SNR stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.03 million, a PE ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

