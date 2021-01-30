New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 312.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.39 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.