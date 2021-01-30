New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.47. 55,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 133,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.
New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.
New Frontier Health Company Profile (NYSE:NFH)
New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.
