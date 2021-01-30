New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.47. 55,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 133,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period.

New Frontier Health Company Profile (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.