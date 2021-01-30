New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the December 31st total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock traded down $13.89 on Friday, reaching $11.11. 4,954,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,284. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 533.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

