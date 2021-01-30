NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $3.96. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 1,362 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

