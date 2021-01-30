NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.60-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.43 million.NetScout Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.67 EPS.

NTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NTCT opened at $29.24 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

