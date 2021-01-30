NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) (LON:NSCI) Shares Gap Down to $50.50

NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) (LON:NSCI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.50, but opened at $45.53. NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 7,883 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.36. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

