NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Murray Bryan sold 11,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $530,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $5,763,138 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in NETGEAR by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 718,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,704. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.88.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

