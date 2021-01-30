NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an outperformer rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.58.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $57.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,766.74 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.