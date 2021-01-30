NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Up 5%

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $28.88. 107,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 126,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
NGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.