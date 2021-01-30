NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Up 5%

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $28.88. 107,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 126,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

NGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeoGames stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. NeoGames comprises approximately 3.7% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.05% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent quarter.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

