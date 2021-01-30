Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $681.81 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.39 or 0.00065409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00130055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00262393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064824 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,127.33 or 0.90939534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

