Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) Trading Down 13.2%

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) dropped 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.64. Approximately 596,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,135,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

NLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.76 and a quick ratio of 20.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$326.96 million and a P/E ratio of -116.36.

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

