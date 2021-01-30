Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,259,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.