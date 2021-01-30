Nektan (LON:NKTN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.85. Nektan shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

Nektan Company Profile (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

