Needham & Company LLC Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $245.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $211.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.90 and its 200-day moving average is $150.40.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $106,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,398. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

