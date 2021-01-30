Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI.AX) (NBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on February 9th

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI.AX) (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

