Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:NMM opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

