National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,342 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

