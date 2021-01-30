National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.99 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. 1,960,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

