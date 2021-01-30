National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Announces Earnings Results

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. 1,697,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,292. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

