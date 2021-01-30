National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $196.43. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in National Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Beverage by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.