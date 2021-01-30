National Bank Financial Upgrades Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGX. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$665.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. Cineplex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$33.90.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. Analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

