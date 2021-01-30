National Bank Financial Upgrades Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.00.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGX. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.21.
Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$665.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. Cineplex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$33.90.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
