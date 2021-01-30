National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.46.

TAC stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -144.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TransAlta by 3.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

