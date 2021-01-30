National Bank Financial Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to $0.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.88.

FTS stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

