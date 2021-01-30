National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

