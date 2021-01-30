NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:NAOV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,016. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.07.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 418.55% and a negative net margin of 727.90%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoVibronix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

