Mysterium (MYST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.34 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Mysterium token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 124.5% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $381,406.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.13 or 0.00910905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00052951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.19 or 0.04661223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018393 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

Mysterium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars.

