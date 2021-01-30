Murray Bryan Sells 11,781 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Murray Bryan sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $530,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Murray Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Murray Bryan sold 7,173 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $286,991.73.

On Friday, December 11th, Murray Bryan sold 5,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

