Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €249.64 ($293.70).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.