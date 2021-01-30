Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $228.00

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $228.00, but opened at $216.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 1,130 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £132.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.41.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

