MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTUAY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $116.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

