MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.56

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.56 and traded as high as $59.79. MTS Systems shares last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 233,851 shares traded.

MTSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTS Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.