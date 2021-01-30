MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $112,000 Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

