M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. The fourth-quarter results reflected high mortgage banking revenues, low net interest income, along with rise in provisions and costs. M&T Bank's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from strong capital position, seem impressive. Revival of mortgage banking revenues, on account of lower rates, is likely to support the bank’s bottom-line growth. The company's steady capital-deployment activities are commendable. However, rising expenses might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and poor credit quality are headwinds.”

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.85.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

