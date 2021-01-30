MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 462.3% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MSADY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

