MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Up 6.7%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.04. 465,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 440,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Get MRC Global alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 639,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 225,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 343,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.